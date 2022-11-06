Dax Harwood Reveals His Favorite Current Commentator

AEW's Dax Harwood has taken to social media in order to reveal who his personal favorite commentator in professional wrestling is right now, and despite the fact that AEW has a wide variety of great broadcasters, he chose somebody from outside the company.

After FTR successfully defended their IWGP Tag Team Titles against United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle Autumn, Harwood tweeted praise to NJPW commentator Kevin Kelly, saying, "Legit the best commentator in the game today. The perfect mix of sports perspective and entertainment all while getting the talent over. You're a truly one of a kind, Kevin. I'm lucky to have you calling our matches."



This came after Kelly himself had praised FTR on social media, where he had said, "I love tag team wrestling and no one does it better than @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR."

Their recent victory this weekend ensured that FTR kept hold of their titles, with the duo still holding three of the top tag team belts in the wrestling industry as they are also the Ring Of Honor and AAA Tag Team Champions.

The duo have made it clear that they want to reclaim the AEW World Tag Team Championships as well, however, they were unable to defeat Swerve In Our Glory last week on "AEW Dynamite" in their number one contender's match. A distraction from The Gunn Club proved to be vital in that encounter, leading to FTR losing, and their wait for a shot at the gold now continues, despite the fact they have topped the rankings for several months now.