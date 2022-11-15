Former WWE Writer Recalls Meeting With Vince And Linda McMahon

The McMahon family has ruled over WWE for many decades — with the company passing on from one generation to the next. Stephanie McMahon is currently a co-CEO of WWE alongside Nick Khan, receiving the position following her father, Vince McMahon, sudden retirement. Over his years as Chairman of the Board, many wrestlers and former personnel have their opinions about Vince, and even his wife Linda. While on "AdFreeShows," MLW CEO Court Bauer recalled a meeting with Vince and Linda on his first week on the job.

"We had a show in Las Vegas," Bauer said. I was told, 'You're going to be on the corporate jet. You're going to Vegas,' ... I had no idea who was on this jet. I get on the jet and I see Vince and Linda and as soon as I get on, the accordion stairs flip up and I sit down. Oh s***. It's me and the McMahons, we're flying to Vegas."

Bauer continued. "I had lovely discussions and conversations with Linda and she just, she could talk about anything," Bauer said. "[Vince and Linda] didn't really talk to each other, which was interesting. Then he was like, 'Well, you have the show, let's go over it' ... He just went through the shows and would ask once in a while what I thought of something and would change up shows and I said, 'Oh, this is great' ... I go in [to the creative meeting], I say, 'Hey guys. Nice to meet you. I'm Court Bauer, made some changes to the show and we're going to go through it,' and as soon as it came out of my mouth, I'm like, 'S***,' and I see their faces. They're looking at me and I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm the a****** you're going to hate.'"