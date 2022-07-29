Throughout the whole process that saw Vince McMahon come under investigation for payoffs made in relation to covering up alleged scandals, and may have contributed to his recent resignation, one person who remained silent was his wife, Linda McMahon. Now, however, McMahon has finally broken her silence on the matter — at least, from a certain point of view.

At an event for the America First Policy Institute, McMahon was asked directly by a reporter about the allegations facing her husband, and his retirement from WWE. The video has since been captured and was posted on Twitter.

“I’m not going to talk about Vince and WWE,” McMahon said. “I’m here to talk about AFPI.”

When the reported pressed McMahon, she gave a short answer about how Vince will handle retirement.

“Well, you know what? He’ll just be deciding on how he’s going to be spending his free time,” McMahon said. “I think that’s a good thing.”

A third attempted question, this one about the alleged hush money payments, was entirely brushed off by McMahon, who can be seen in the video declaring once more she was “here to talk about AFPI” before walking away.

Linda McMahon asked about Vince "retiring". The way she dodged the Hush Money question. No shame. pic.twitter.com/lxolACqr8e — D1 Climax (@DrainBamager) July 29, 2022

Fox News reported that this confrontation took place at the AFPI Summit in Atlanta, GA, which was headlined by former United States President Donald Trump, returning to Washington for the first time since being ousted from office in the 2020 election.

McMahon’s coldness towards the subject shouldn’t be altogether surprising given the speculation regarding the couple’s marriage throughout 2022. Vince himself was initially responsible for bringing forth said speculation when he referred to Linda as “my wife at the time” during an interview with Pat McAfee back in March, though he quickly attempted to correct himself. Shortly after the allegations, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that while Vince and Linda are still married, they have been separated for an undisclosed amount of time.

While Vince McMahon has appeared publicly since the investigation against him started, was reportedly defiant about said investigation backstage at WWE events, and released several statements following his retirement, there has not been an official statement from McMahon addressing the investigation or allegations against him as of this writing.

