WWE chairman Vince McMahon has become the new main character of pro wrestling following the Wall Street Journal story yesterday that revealed McMahon was under investigation for allegedly paying $3 million to cover up an affair. There are several potential ramifications for this, one of which is the status of McMahon’s relationship with his wife, Linda McMahon.

In this morning’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Vince and Linda are still technically married. However, Meltzer also noted that the two hadn’t been together for a long time, though he provided no further information about when the two separated.

There have been hints that McMahon and Linda have been separated before Meltzer’s reveal this morning. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this year, McMahon briefly referred to Linda as “his wife at the time,” before quickly correcting himself. Though the comment caused much speculation at the time, no further details emerged.

McMahon has been married to Linda since August of 1966; the couple has two children, who you may or may not have heard are Shane and Stephanie McMahon, and six grandchildren. Linda McMahon served as WWE CEO from 1980 till 2009, when she left to pursue a political career.

After two failed senate attempts in Connecticut, Linda served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration for Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019. She is currently the chairwoman of the America First Policies super PAC.

As of this writing, neither Vince McMahon nor Linda McMahon has commented on speculation regarding their marriage, nor have they commented on the allegations against McMahon reported by the Wall Street Journal. A report later stated that WWE planned to treat “Friday Night SmackDown” tomorrow as “business as usual”, with McMahon expected to be running the show.

