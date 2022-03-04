In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon offered a rare glimpse of his life growing up in North Carolina and Virginia.

Talking about how he wasn’t a great student, Vince McMahon spoke about going to summer school throughout his formative years.

“Street psychology,” McMahon said. “The kind of student I am is, my grades weren’t good enough to get into college. So I’ve always been a horrible student. No learning skills, I’m sure I had every learning disability there was. Although there were no names for them then. And I was expelled so many times for fighting and crap like that. I wasn’t at school a lot, so I didn’t like school.

“I didn’t learn how to study at all. So I had to go to summer school to get into college, and then it took me five years going to every summer school to get back in. It took me five years to get through a four-year.”

Delving further into the subject, Vince McMahon recalled not having the grades to graduate and told a story of approaching professors about improving his grades in order to do so. One teacher was receptive, while the other would end up having a confrontation with McMahon.

“I don’t have grades to graduate,” McMahon recalled. “I’m slightly off. So if I went from a B+ to an A-, that would help me. So I forgot the subjects, and I wasn’t going to graduate. My wife at the time… my wife, she went through a four-year curriculum, and then in three years. She’s really, really smart. But me, no one here will graduate at the same time. Reason I mention that is because we were supposed to be graduating at the same time. I don’t have the grades. I’m not going to graduate. What am I going to do? I’m not asking for the world, I’m not asking you to give me an A when I had a D.

“So I found where these two professors lived. What are you going to do? I’ve got nothing to lose. Knock on your door, knock on their door and say, ‘hello, I’m Vince McMahon. And I’d like to come in and talk to you about you know, what I have. One of them was so kind and said ‘absolutely. As for a B+ to an A-, happy to do that.’

“The other was such an unbelievable a–hole that wouldn’t let me in his house. No, I get it. It’s unusual, you know, for a student to find out where you live and knock on the door. I get that. But I didn’t have anything to lose so there was a bit of confrontation and so forth and he was going to call the cops. ‘Call the cops, I still don’t have anything to lose.'”

Ultimately the confrontation was what helped Vince McMahon graduate, which he believes wouldn’t have happened otherwise.

“That’s how I graduated, or else I would have never graduated,” McMahon said. “Really, it’s his home. I wasn’t invading his home. When he tried to close the door, I wouldn’t let him.”

