Ken Shamrock Was DQ'd From A WWE Match For Using Canned Dog Food As A Weapon

WWE prides itself on creating fresh and inventive entertainment, whether in the form of new characters, intriguing storylines, or even their match stipulations. On one occasion in 1997, the company added a unique swerve to a traditional European Championship match. If the British Bulldog – the reigning champion at the time — lost his title match against Ken Shamrock, he would be forced to eat dog food.

Heading into the summer that year, "The World's Most Dangerous Man" battled back and forth with The Hart Foundation. At In Your House 16: Canadian Stampede, Shamrock competed in his first WWE (then WWF) pay-per-view main event, landing on the losing side of a ten-man tag team match. However, he would soon ignite a feud with European Champion, the British Bulldog.

On the July 28th edition of "Raw," the MMA legend dueled with British Bulldog in an arm wrestling contest. As Shamrock closed in on the impending victory, the British Bulldog delivered a headbutt, followed by a series of chair shots to the back of his opponent. In the end, the champion revealed a can of dog food, smearing it across the face of Shamrock.