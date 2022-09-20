Ken Shamrock Comments On WWE's New Creative Direction

You can add Ken Shamrock to the growing list of former wrestlers, specifically from the Attitude Era, who are enjoying WWE's creative direction under the Triple H regime.

Shortly after news broke of Triple H introducing WarGames matches to this year's Survivor Series, Shamrock expressed his enthusiasm for WWE's future via social media.

"Some interesting things going on in the @WWE lately," Shamrock wrote on Twitter. "Very excited to see what this new era brings! Hoping to see some attitude [fire emoji]."

Ever since Triple H took charge as WWE's Chief Content Officer, fans and wrestlers alike have voiced their resounding approval of The Game's booking decisions. The common consensus seems to be that both "Raw" and "SmackDown" no longer feature predictable storylines and rematches, and there's a lot more focus on fresher match-ups, in-ring action and character development. Fans believe the element of unpredictability has also returned to WWE TV, as evidenced by the shocking returns of Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, IYO SKY and Dexter Lumis, not to mention bizarre segments laced with easter eggs such as the ongoing Bray Wyatt teases. Triple H has also been praised for allowing talents to cut promos that come across unscripted for the most part, a sea change from the previous Vince McMahon regime.

According to several reports, Triple H has several more surprises up his sleeve and plans to keep fans engaged by dropping more easter eggs on WWE TV. Besides Wyatt, the likes of Sasha Banks and Naomi have been rumored to return to the company in the near future.