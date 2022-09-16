Backstage News On Triple H Planning More Surprises

Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became WWE's head of creative, he has wasted little time putting his imprint on the promotion's main roster, including bringing back several former WWE Superstars. Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux have all made their returns to the company since Triple H took control following Vince McMahon's retirement, but that might not be the end of the surprises.

While fans have speculated about the likes of Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, and Naomi all coming back to WWE television, Levesque is reportedly working on other surprises. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has more coming in the future, but they are not the people about whom people are speculating.

No information was given about who Levesque could be working on bringing to the WWE roster, and whether or not they are former WWE Superstars or talent who have never appeared before, but he is clearly pushing to make big moves to keep the fans engaged.

Braun Strowman's return to WWE is the latest comback, with the former Universal Champion making his way back on the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," in which he ran through four of WWE's tag teams. Since then he has appeared on "WWE SmackDown," taking out both members of the Alpha Academy.

Triple H has also been keeping things fresh on the main roster by bringing talent from "WWE NXT" to the shows, with Dexter Lumis, IYO SKY, and Toxic Attraction getting opportunities to shine.