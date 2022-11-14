Chris Jericho Reveals How Triple H Reacted When He Called Him For Directions
It won't come as a shock to most that things weren't always so rosy between AEW star Chris Jericho and WWE Chief of Content Triple H. In fact, the two got off to a rocky start when the two started working together after Jericho jumped from WCW to WWE in 1999, with the two finally burying the hatchet well into their careers.
In the most recent episode of Talk is Jericho, which was filmed at a Jericho Chronicles live Q&A in London, Jericho gave his view as to why Triple H had so much dislike for Jericho when he first arrived in WWE, which had all to do with where Jericho previously worked.
"There was a lot of animosity for real, because I had the audacity to come to WWE," Jericho said. "People didn't like it. They didn't want WCW guys coming to WWE, because they felt we were inferior. So you could do ten things right, but if you did one thing wrong, you were under a microscope and you were in trouble. And those guys had pull, so they'd bury you to Vince."
Even still, Jericho admitted that he wasn't aware of the dislike he was receiving from Triple H, claiming it was due to a lack of knowledge regarding wrestling politics at the time. Jericho soon learned Triple H wasn't on his side, however, and he would learn it in rather interesting fashion.
Chris Jericho Recalls Heat With Triple H
"I remember Triple H, when I first got there, he said 'If you ever need anything, give me a call,'" Jericho said. "We were in San Jose, and I was trying to find directions to Stockton or somewhere like that. I went 'I'll call Triple H.He seems like a nice guy. This will be the start of our friendship.'
"So I call him, and he's like 'Hello, who's this?' 'It's Chris Jericho. Do you know how to get to Stockton?' 'You want to know how to get to Stockton? By a f*****g map.' And I hear this laughter in the background of X-Pac and Road Dogg. He hangs up, and I'm like 'Well there goes that friendship down the toilet.'"
Jericho also admitted that the issues between himself and Triple H grew following this due to issues between Jericho and Chyna, Triple H's then girlfriend. And while he didn't mention Triple H by name, Jericho seemed to indicate that their heat led to Jericho having a very heated meeting with WWE higher ups not long after he arrived in the company.
"I almost got fired about a month in," Jericho said. "I got called into a meeting with Vince, JR, and Blackjack Lanza and Vince said 'The problem with you is the drizzling s***s. You're not worth the paper your contract is printed on. You're green as grass.' I was like 'Lighten up dude.' There was a lot of heat, shall we say."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription