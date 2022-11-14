Chris Jericho Reveals How Triple H Reacted When He Called Him For Directions

It won't come as a shock to most that things weren't always so rosy between AEW star Chris Jericho and WWE Chief of Content Triple H. In fact, the two got off to a rocky start when the two started working together after Jericho jumped from WCW to WWE in 1999, with the two finally burying the hatchet well into their careers.

In the most recent episode of Talk is Jericho, which was filmed at a Jericho Chronicles live Q&A in London, Jericho gave his view as to why Triple H had so much dislike for Jericho when he first arrived in WWE, which had all to do with where Jericho previously worked.

"There was a lot of animosity for real, because I had the audacity to come to WWE," Jericho said. "People didn't like it. They didn't want WCW guys coming to WWE, because they felt we were inferior. So you could do ten things right, but if you did one thing wrong, you were under a microscope and you were in trouble. And those guys had pull, so they'd bury you to Vince."

Even still, Jericho admitted that he wasn't aware of the dislike he was receiving from Triple H, claiming it was due to a lack of knowledge regarding wrestling politics at the time. Jericho soon learned Triple H wasn't on his side, however, and he would learn it in rather interesting fashion.