Dustin Rhodes Compares MJF And Jon Moxley Ahead Of AEW Full Gear

Ahead of AEW's Full Gear PPV on November 19, Dustin Rhodes discussed what stands out with headliners Jon Moxley and MJF.

Moxley will be putting his AEW World Championship on the line against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, in what's sure to be an unmissable match. During an appearance on "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling," Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF going into their big title clash.

"Maxwell Jacob Friedman is pretty new in the business," Rhodes said. "Four, five years, Mox has got the experience on it. Mox knows how to carry the title and put the weight of the company on his shoulders basically and carry it and does a great job at it. I love Moxley as champion. He handles himself well and he goes out there and he performs and he delivers."

Rhodes said that while Moxley is in the midst of being AEW's top star, MJF is well on his way to achieving that status.

"MJF also delivers, but he's just on the cusp of his greatness, and he's doing so many great things right now," Rhodes said. "The heel, babyface, tweener, back and forth, they hated him, they kind of love him. I've talked to MJF about this, 'Sooner or later you're gonna be a babyface, buddy,' and it looks like that's kind of where they're going 'cause they love him."

Rhodes also made a prediction on how the Full Gear PPV will end. "I'm gonna pick Mox to win that match," he said.

