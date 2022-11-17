Freddie Prinze Jr. Sees Disconnect With Darby Allin's AEW Character

Darby Allin is one of AEW's most popular stars, but Freddie Prinze Jr. feels there's a disconnect. Allin recently appeared on the November 2 episode of "Dynamite." He shared the ring with Jay Lethal in a losing effort thanks to interference from Cole Karter, who was dressed as Sting. Allin was then laid out with a guitar shot from Jeff Jarrett.

Allin's match with Lethal prompted Prinze to discuss the Seattle native on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast.

"I have never talked about this wrestler on the podcast, which is Darby Allin," Prinze said. "He's got like a cool look. The promos, to me, don't match the look and don't match the wrestling style. So, that's always been a disconnect for me."

Prinze shifted his attention to Lethal and shared his thoughts on how AEW has been using the former ROH World Champion.

"I don't know what they're doing with this guy 'cause he's money on the microphone, so they gave him a manager," Prinze said. "Doesn't make sense to me. He's money in the ring, so he never wrestles in like a legit match, although this was legit 'cause Darby is one of the guys they've been building on."

Prinze dropped another big name with whom he feels AEW has been dropping the ball.

"Like Ricky Starks, I don't know why they aren't pushing these guys as singles and pushing them seriously," Prinze said. "Both guys can wrestle, both guys are good on the microphone, and both guys have zero direction in the company."

