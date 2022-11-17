Insight Into Triple H Not Pursuing Big Feud In WWE NXT

Two factions wanted to collide on WWE TV for a lengthy program, but it wasn't meant to be. There was a time when the Undisputed Era was the most dominant stable on the "NXT" brand. Soon, "NXT" fans would witness the rise of another group, The Forgotten Sons. Members of Undisputed Era and The Forgotten Sons expressed interest in a feud behind the scenes.

During an edition of "The Undisputed Podcast," Bobby Fish, former member of the Undisputed Era, shared his theory on why that didn't materialize.

"We never did get that program together that I think we all talked about a few different times," Fish said. "We did have the one ladder match in Portland, which was fun to put together. I think really what happened with us and you guys was you guys were really kind of getting the Sons thing going, and I would say you guys were basically able to make other people look better than they were, and that's kind of what we were too."

Steve Maclin, a former member of The Forgotten Sons, was on the podcast as a guest. He recalled a conversation he had with Paul "Triple H" Levesque about the rivalry never taking place.

"I remember talking to Hunter and Hunter would tell us, 'Well, they're heels.' I'm like, 'Undisputed Era, I know you're trying to make them heels, but the crowd loves them. Make them the babyface in this role,' but they didn't wanna turn you guys at the time, which we get. It's his plan. So, it's just, 'Alright, we'll just keep pitching ideas.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Undisputed Podcast," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.