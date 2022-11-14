New Report Has Fans Buzzing About One More Steve Austin WWE Match

We may have not seen the last of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in a WWE ring. In the months since Austin turned heads at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he was advertised to be in segment with Kevin Owens that turned into Austin's first wrestling match in almost 20 years, reports have swirled that Austin enjoyed the match so much that he's open to having another. Now, in an update, Fightful reports that Austin has officially been made an offer to wrestle another match by the post-Vince McMahon regime.

At this time, there's no word on who else would be involved. While the source didn't confirm to Fightful which show would feature the match, the source assumes that it would be for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The report also notes that at one point, Austin and WWE were far apart in terms of a deal, but that WWE is hoping that, at the very least, Austin will be able to work with the company more. Before McMahon was out of the picture, he also wanted "Stone Cold" back in the ring for another match at some point.

Before this most recent Fightful report, speculation was already running rampant among fans after hearing about Austin's interest in another match. To add fuel to the fire, a recent video surfaced of Austin working out, and he appeared to be in wrestling shape. Austin wrestled for WWE from 1995 to 2003, winning six world titles before it appeared that his in-ring career had come to an end at WrestleMania XIX.