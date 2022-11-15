Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite

Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer.

Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she discussed her first AEW show as an on-air talent. She admitted that Moxley's presence just before she made her entrance was nerve-racking.

"It's funny because he's very calm and collected with what he does," Paquette said. "He has like his own energy throughout the day before a match. He is really in his zone doing his thing. So once I knew what I was doing on the show, I was like, 'Okay, I can handle this. I'm ready to go.' So, I'm like getting mic'd up, getting my ears in, and then all of a sudden he shows up at the monitor."

Paquette explained why she went from being in the zone to being stressed out while Moxley gave her a pep talk.

"It's like the person that's closest to you, that's the person that's gonna stress you out more than anyone," Paquette said. "So, Jon's there, and Jon's just like, 'You got this, listen to them; you can hear them,' like psyching me out. He thought he was pumping me up, but I'm like, 'You're actually kind of making me more nervous right now.' He's just there trying to be like supportive husband, and I'm like, 'This is making me feel a little more stressed out.'"

