Blue Meanie Weighs In On Pro Wrestling Tribalism

Pro wrestling fans have always been a highly opinionated group, especially the portion that keep up with the behind-the-scenes happenings.With such a wide variety of companies that each offers their own presentation of pro wrestling, tribalism has grown more rampant in the wrestling community, which is something former WWE and ECW star The Blue Meanie can't quite wrap his head around.

"I watched everything [when I was growing up]. ... That's why I don't get wrestling tribalism today," The Blue Meanie said on "Busted Open Radio." "Pro wrestling is pro wrestling. Like it all, because either way, people who don't like pro wrestling are making fun of the people who do no matter what they like, so we should just all band together and like all pro wrestling."

Though tribalism has long been present in pro wrestling, it reached an all-time level of intensity when AEW started in 2019. Meanie sees it as people just wanting to be " the first person to be right. Like, if you don't agree with my opinion, then you're an idiot and then you shouldn't be able to watch wrestling ever again. And I don't want to blame anybody, but there's a point in my life where I went from being just a pure wrestling fan to discovering the wrestling newsletters. ... I don't see the benefit of tearing down pro wrestling. If you don't like it, don't watch it. Like the thing you do like but don't take away somebody else's enjoyment because they like a certain thing."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" podcast with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.