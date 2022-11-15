AEW Star Creeps The Bunny Out More Than Rosemary

The Bunny has found herself often with odd company over the course of her AEW career. From The Butcher and The Blade to Rosemary, Su Yung, and Abadon, Bunny is no stranger to the dark side. In a recent interview with "The Grue Rume Show," alongside her husband The Blade, she was asked which of the latter trio was the creepiest of them all.

"I don't find Rosemary creepy, because she's one of my best friends," Bunny chuckled. "I don't think it would be fair if I said she was creepy. Su Yung killed me, so I would say that she's less 'creepy' and more 'just awful,' so I'm gonna say Abadon creeps me out the most. Now as an outsider, I might be more afraid of Rosemary, because she's an actual demon, and that's scary. But for me personally, Abadon is a big question mark. I did eat Oreos with her once; she ate them very interestingly, that's for sure. I also threw her out of the ring once at a PPV and I don't think she was too happy about that."

The Blade added in that, despite his wife's fondness, Rosemary is creepiest to him, simply because he's watched her demonic transformation over the years. The Bunny went deeper into her fondness for Rosemary though when asked about a potential reunion in AEW.

"I have said this from the very beginning. I wish that I could just take Rosemary and put her in my back pocket and take her with me everywhere. It would be a dream come true to reunite with her," she continued. "I love her to death, and I think there's a lot of unresolved things we could explore, so I'm always in favor of Rosemary coming to AEW." Rosemary has been sporadically appearing in Impact Wrestling this year while maintaining a steady presence on the independent scene.