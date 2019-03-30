- Above, Scarlett Bordeaux made her in-ring debut on last night's Impact against Glenn Gilbertti. She would pick up the victory after powerbombing him for the pinfall.

- In the video below, Allie was killed off Impact after she saved Rosemary from an attack by Su Yung. Over the last couple months, Allie had gone "dark" and Rosemary was attempting to save her soul from The Undead Realm. The reason for killing off Alile's character is she is now signed with AEW and has finished up her time with Impact Wrestling.

- Former Impact Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne will be returning next after re-joining the company earlier this month. Rayne had previously signed a one-year deal with Ring of Honor last September, but amicably parted ways over her unhappiness with her creative direction.