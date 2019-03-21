On the latest Road to Double or Nothing it was announced former Impact Knockouts Champion Allie has signed with AEW. The above video features Allie meeting with Brandi Rhodes and getting ideas for her new wrestling gear with former WWE seamstress, Sandra Gray.

Allie spoke about how she first got into wrestling and how she's looking forward to working with All Elite Wrestling.

"Going forward, I really want to make my mark here at AEW," Allie said. "I feel like even though I've had those opportunities, I feel like now I really want to show people what I can do and I don't know if I had that chance before."

Allie originally appeared in Impact back in 2013 and signed a contract with them in 2016. Wrestling Inc. has reached out to Impact Wrestling to see if Allie will continue with the promotion and will update if we hear back.

The above video also showed Brandi talking about the design for a new AEW championship title. She noted it will be as large as the Mid-South North American Championship. They are looking to make it unique to AEW, but the size will be in the same ballpark, below is a photo of what the Mid-South North American Championship looked like.