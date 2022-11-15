WWE Attitude Era Tag Team Were Last To See Brian Pillman Alive

The hard partying days of the 1990s WWF took a heavy toll on the company's roster. Injuries and drugs left the decade littered with tombstones, claiming a large portion of that generation of wrestlers, including "Flyin'" Brian Pillman. Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Godwins were recently on "Monte & The Pharaoh Present" and discussed being the last people to see Pillman alive.

"We put him to bed," Dennis Knight (aka Mideon and Phineas Godwin) said. "Me, Animal, and Tex."

"At that point, he was walking around with a morphine pack strapped to his arm with an IV," Knight continued, recounting that he had one of his favorite singles matches with Pillman in 1992.

"To see him," Knight trailed off before talking about another fallen friend, Chris Candido, who passed away in 2005. "I left Puerto Rico thinking I would never see Chris Candido again, then he cleaned up, turned his life around, breaks his ankle, gets on a plane, blood clot, dies. One of my best friends."

According to The Godwins, the backstage atmosphere during that time was just different, painting a portrait of very few safeguards to prevent wrestlers from partying too hard. "We got to a point where Taker would take people aside and say 'you're f***ing up, get it under control,' and then I would go off and do whatever I wanted.

Pillman's legacy is carried on by his son, Brian Pillman Jr., who is currently wrestling in All Elite Wrestling, where he has been signed since 2020.