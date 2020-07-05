AEW announced eight matches for this Tuesday's AEW Dark, streaming on AEW's YouTube channel at 7 pm ET.

Among the matches, Brian Pillman Jr. will be making his Dark debut against Shawn Spears.

As noted, he was in the crowd during last night's Dynamite: Fyter Fest. Pillman has appeared for AEW once before at last year's Double or Nothing in the Casino Battle Royale Match that Hangman Page won by lastly eliminating MJF.

Below is the full lineup:

* Joe Alonzo, Brady Pierce, Tony Donati, Faboo Andre vs. Lucha Brothers, The Blade, and The Butcher

* Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates) vs. Dark Order (Grayson and Evil Uno)

* Big Swole vs. Rache Chanel

* Will Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Luther

* Michael Nakazawa vs. Shawn Dean

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)

* Scorpio Sky vs. Serpentico