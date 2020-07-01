Brian Pillman Jr. was at tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest as seen in the photos below.

"Let the FESTIVITIES begin!" Pillman Jr. wrote, showing a photo of himself standing on the stage earlier today.

Pillman Jr. was not involved in any angles tonight. AEW TNT Champion Cody has noted his open challenge allows for people outside of the company to go for his title, so it's possible fans could see him in that capacity down the road.

Fyter Fest will continue next week with Chris Jericho taking on Orange Cassidy, the AEW World Tag Titles are on the line, and much more.

