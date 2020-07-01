On tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, Private Party defeated Santana and Ortiz by landing Gin and Juice for the pinfall victory. It was later announced they would take on the winners of tonight's AEW World Tag Title match on next week's show.

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega retained their titles in the main event against Best Friends, so now Private Party will meet them next week on night two of Fyter Fest.

As noted, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage was scheduled for next week, but has been delayed until July 15 at AEW Fight for the Fallen at 8 pm on TNT.

Below is the updated card for next week's event:

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

* FTR and Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr.

* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Joey Janela

* SCU vs. Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Grayson, and Colt Cabana)

* Nyla Rose in action

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Private Party (AEW World Tag Team Championship)