Scarlett Reacts To WWE Fan Being Ejected For Throwing Drink At Her

WWE held a "Saturday Night's Main Event" house show this past weekend in Peoria, Illinois, and unfortunately, a bit of an incident occurred involving a fan. During a Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre match, a fan reportedly threw a drink at Scarlett, who was ringside. Thankfully, that fan was caught and quickly ejected from the venue, and the card proceeded without further interruption.

Beau Sutherland, director of sales and marketing for the Peoria Civic Center, issued a statement to "Central Illinois Proud" regarding the incident and the arena's response. "We are aware of the incident that took place at the WWE event on Saturday, November 12. Fortunately, our Peoria Civic Center security team along with the Peoria Police quickly identified the individuals responsible and escorted them out of the building for the remainder of the show. While we were disappointed in the actions of a couple and the brief distraction they caused, over 4,000 enthusiastic WWE fans were treated to a very entertaining event."

Scarlett took to Twitter to address the fan, noting that she wasn't surprised to have that experience in Peoria before knocking the fan's taste. "As a classy woman from Chicago, I'm not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria ... To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo."

Peoria Police reported that no charges were filed, therefore no arrests were made. On a positive note, Peoria Civic Center general manager Rik Edgar told Central Illinois Proud that the November 12 event had the highest gross sales for any WWE show in Civic Center history, dating back to 2007. WWE has recently seen a high demand in ticket sales as evidenced by the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event virtually selling out after the first day.