WWE Survivor Series Virtually Sold Out After First Day Of Ticket Sales

Yesterday, pre-sale tickets for WWE's upcoming Survivor Series premium live event went on-sale, and it seems that it will be another profitable event for the company.

The 2022 edition of WWE's second-longest-running premium live event will take place in Boston, MA, on November 26, and looks set to once again feature a "Raw" vs. "SmackDown" theme. It appears that — even without any matches announced — there is plenty of interest, as the show is "basically sold out," according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer on Twitter. As of around 6PM ET yesterday evening, there were in the region of 100 tickets officially listed on Ticketmaster for the event, with just a small amount of tickets currently available as of this publication. Meltzer mentioned in his tweet that whatever tickets are currently being held back for general sale, which are due to go on sale this Friday morning, will likely sell out as well, and noted that he couldn't "think of a WWE show in years to do that." WWE's Survivor Series ticket pre-sale ends tonight at 10:59pm ET.

The news is encouraging for the company, especially taking into account that tickets for their next premium live event on September 3, Clash at the Castle, in Cardiff, Wales, have also sold exceptionally well, along with the recent release of WrestleMania 39 tickets that officially saw over 90,000 fans purchase their seats in the first 24 hours of going on-sale, ultimately breaking the record for most first-day tickets sold for a WWE event.