Mike Chioda Recalls Last WWE Match He Reffed That Sucked

Not every match in professional wrestling history is going to be excellent, or even good — however, some stand out more than others for their shambolic nature. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled being the referee for The Undertaker versus Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2019 in King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi-Arabia.

"The last one, pretty much, I did was Undertaker and Goldberg in Saudi Arabia," Chioda said while on "Monday Mailbag w/ Mike Chioda." "Thank God we got through it. So, that match was, you know, because [Goldberg] had gassed himself. He did [the head injury] first. He did it first, but he struggled and it got worse as the match went. So, and I was just communicating with Taker right then at that point. So Taker was totally in control that point and he was taking care of him. He was taking care of Goldberg good ... That was something that could've really, really f****** wrong."

Undertaker walked away with the victory after over eight minutes of action, however, Goldberg did not come out of the match unscathed. As Chioda mentioned, Goldberg suffered an injury in the middle of the match that threw off the rest of the contest. When attempting a Jackhammer mid-match on Undertaker, Goldberg was not able to perform the move exactly how he had done many times before in years past. Undertaker nailed Goldberg with a Chokeslam for the win and has since expressed his frustration over their match together. This was the only time in history that the two men ever faced off in singles action against each other.

