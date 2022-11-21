Ric Flair's 10 Most Memorable Tag Team Partners

Even the greatest wrestler of all time needs a mentor. Rip Hawk, a tag team partner of Ric Flair's for several years in the '70s, had an instrumental role in "The Nature Boy's" career and the two even tasted tag team gold on one occasion. According to Dick Bourne of Mid-Atlantic Gateway, a young Flair bore a striking resemblance to Hawk, so much so that many thought Flair to be Hawk's nephew. As a seasoned veteran, he took the flamboyant and cocky Flair under his wing, even if he could not fully control his partner's behavior. "Ric was a real case, always very flamboyant, always wanting to be noticed," Hawk told Slam Wrestling. "Some of the promoters got upset with him — don't do this, don't do that. I was like that myself. But he was one of the new breed, coming in a wild era and he proved himself."

Flair, who is also known by his moniker, "The Dirtiest Player in the Game," owes some of his reputation to Hawk, who helped him round out his moveset with "roughhouse moves" and instilled in him the killer instinct that led him to become a 16-time world champion. On the 4th of July, 1974, Flair and Hawk defeated Bob Bruggers and Paul Jones for their first and only NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship and went on to hold the belts for five months. However, with Flair's star rapidly rising, he started to outgrow his partner who retired from wrestling in 1982. "I really appreciated what Hawk did for me but it was the right time to move on," Flair told "Inside Wrestling" in 1976. "I outgrew his leadership." Hawk passed away on December 22, 2012 at the age of 82, but lived long enough to see his former protege retire from WWE in 2008 (though not from wrestling altogether).