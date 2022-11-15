Top AEW Star Heaps Praise On Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker proved again Tuesday night why so many consider him the future of the business and a possible future WrestleMania main eventer. In his "WWE NXT" Championship defense against Von Wagner, Breakker pulled out all the stops, delivering a series of high-octane moves before putting away his opponent with a Spear.

AEW star Swerve Strickland was apparently watching the match live, tweeting his appreciation for Breakker's impressive showing.

"Bron explosive af," Strickland tweeted during the Breakker vs. Wagner match.



Wrestlers and fans alike continue to marvel at Breakker's meteoric rise as a performer, considering the 25-year-old wrestled his debut match – against LA Knight – a little over a year ago, on September 14, 2021. Since then, Breakker has competed in a total of 51 matches across television and at live events, suffering only a handful of losses. In fact, Breakker has not been pinned since "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 2, where he took a loss to Dolph Ziggler.

His current reign as "NXT" Champion, which began on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 38, has seen a total of 13 title defenses, which include victories against the likes of GUNTHER, Grayson Waller, Cameron Grimes, Tyler Bate, and most recently Wagner.

While there is no word yet on WWE's main roster plans for Breakker, a lot of fans on social media believe the second-generation wrestler is primed to make an impact on either the "Raw" or "SmackDown" brand. In previous years, WWE has used the Royal Rumble as a launching pad for rising "NXT" wrestlers, and seeing as the 30-man battle royal is a little over two months away, it shouldn't come as a surprise if Rick Steiner's son gets called up to WWE's main roster at the start of WrestleMania season.