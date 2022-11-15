Nephews Of Dynamite Kid Sign With US Promotion

Major League Wrestling recently announced it would be launching a new weekly series entitled "MLW Insider," hosted by company correspondent Alicia Atout. MLW Chief Executive Officer Court Bauer revealed that "MLW Insider" will dive "deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops" every week. Available on MLW's YouTube channel and Pro Wrestling TV, the premiere episode dropped early Tuesday, with breaking news.

Atout confirmed that The Billington Bulldogs, collectively Thomas and Mark Billington, have officially signed with the company. They are the nephews of the late former WWF World Tag Team Champion Dynamite Kid.

The Billingtons "have impressed fans and promoters in the United Kingdom with their 'smash mouth' style," according to Atout.

In addition, it was revealed that the brothers recently trained in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with their cousin Davey Boy Smith Jr. and WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart. The length of The Billington Bulldogs' contract is unknown at this time.

Mark and Thomas previously teamed with their cousin Davey Boy Smith Jr at MLW's Fightland event on October 30 in a trios match. There, they defeated the Bomaye Fight Club, comprised of Alex Kane, Myron Reed, and Mr. Thomas. Prior to signing with MLW, The Billington Bulldogs were wrestling in Calgary's upstart Wild Rose Sports Association where they are the inaugural WRSA Tag Team Champions.

The Billington Bulldogs were also confirmed for MLW's upcoming return to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 7, 2023, at MLW's Blood And Thunder tapings. Independent standout Billie Starkz was also recently announced for the event as well.