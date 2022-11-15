Indus Sher Wrestles First Match On NXT TV In Over Two Years

The "WWE NXT" tag team division received a shot in the arm Tuesday as Indus Sher reunited for their first match in over two years. The team of Sanga & Veer Mahan was disbanded when the latter was called up to the "WWE Raw" roster last year, following which Sanga remained on the "WWE NXT" brand as a singles competitor.

Indus Sher put away enhancement talents George Cannon & Ariel Dominguez in a quick match on the 11/15 "WWE NXT," registering their first win on WWE's developmental show since June 10, 2020, although they did reunite briefly at the "Superstar Spectacle" event in January 2021. After Tuesday's match, Indus Sher cut a promo calling out The Creed Brothers, as Julius & Bruts Creed watched on from a backstage monitor. While WWE has yet to confirm a potential Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers bout, all signs point to the match taking place in the near future, especially with The Creed Brothers moving on from their rivalry with Damon Kemp.

In the lead-up to Tuesday's bout, Indus Sher wrestled at several "NXT" live events over the past few months, picking up wins against the likes of Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs, Hank Walker & Quincy Elliott, and Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward. They also teamed up with Von Wagner in a Six-Man Match against "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers at a WWE live event in Orlando this past Saturday.

While Mahan wrapped up his stint on "WWE Raw" with a win over Beaux Keller on August 15, Sanga last wrestled a singles match against Wagner on September 14. According to The Wrestling Observer, Indus Sher's latest stint on "WWE NXT" isn't expected to last long, as WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has imminent plans to call them up to WWE's main roster.