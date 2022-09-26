Backstage News On Future Plans For Indus Sher

After months of build up and promotion for his main roster debut, WWE recently made the decision to move Veer Mahaan back to the "WWE NXT" brand to reform the Indus Sher tag team alongside his former partner, Sanga. However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Mahaan might not be spending too long in WWE's developmental brand, because the company is considering moving the tag team up to the main roster soon.

Mahaan appeared at a "NXT" house show in Citrus Springs on Saturday, reforming Indus Sher. The duo defeated Chase U (Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward), and are expected to be working together moving forward.

Mahaan originally worked alongside Sanga in "NXT" back in 2020, where they had Malcolm Bivens as their manager, but the partnership was a short-lived one. He then got moved to the main roster to team up with current "WWE SmackDown" star Shanky, with both men working for Jinder Mahal, but that came to an end when the pair were split during the most recent WWE Draft. Shanky and Mahal headed to the blue brand, while Mahaan was repackaged as a singles competitor on "WWE Raw," and after months of hype, finally arrived to feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, in recent times he had been used sparingly on the main roster, with his last match taking place on the August 15 episode of "Raw," where he defeated enhancement talent Beaux Keller in a squash match. Prior to that, Mahaan had not worked on television since early July, where he competed on "WWE's Main Event."