Backstage News On Creative Plans For Veer

It appears that there aren't any significant "imminent creative plans" for WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan, according to Fightful Select.

Veer's last WWE match on TV was on the August 15 edition of "Raw," where he defeated enhancement talent Beaux Keller in under 2 minutes. Before that, his last match on "Raw" was on June 26 in the Last Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying Battle Royal match. The winner of the match was Matt Riddle.

On the July 18 episode of "Raw," Veer did have a segment with Sarah Schreiber, which showed a change to his "monster heel" character. While she was preparing to interview The Miz, Veer randomly entered the frame and stared down Schreiber. He then looked at the camera, smiled, and said "Boo," before laughing.

Veer first made his WWE debut on "NXT" in 2019 under his real name, Rinku Singh, and was part of the Indus Kush tag team along with Saurav Gurjar. After his NXT stint, he aligned himself with Jinder Mahal and Shanky and made his "Raw" debut against Drew McIntyre on July 26, 2021.

Vignettes of his repacking began airing back on October 25, though his official re-debut didn't happen until the April 4, 2022 edition of "Raw." During his re-debut, he attacked Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Before signing with WWE in January 2018, Veer was a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates and was the inspiration for the 2014 biographical sports Disney film "Million Dollar Arm." The film starred Jon Hamm, Suraj Sharma, Aasif Mandvi, Bill Paxton, and Lake Bell.