Update On How Close AEW Full Gear Is To Million Dollar Gate

All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear pay-per-view hits Newark, New Jersey, this Saturday night from the Prudential Center. There's been quite a bit of curiosity in some circles as to just how successful this weekend's event might turn out to be, and now we have an idea of what the live gate is shaping up to look like. AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to fill everyone in on Full Gear closing in on $1 million. "As Full Gear approaches a $1 million live gate, we have a gift for the ticket buyer who puts us over a million: a Full Gear chair signed by everyone on the PPV! We're over $900k, approaching 1 million now; don't miss your chance to own a piece of history."

This wouldn't be the first time AEW has achieved a $1 million gate. September's All Out surpassed $1 million in ticket sales, and a few months prior, the company reached its first $1 million gate with Double or Nothing. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that "AEW Grand Slam" reportedly crossed the million-dollar threshold as well.

AEW is hoping that Full Gear's main event between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and MJF will sell those remaining tickets down the home stretch. In addition, Saraya will be wrestling for the first time since late 2017, making her return from a serious neck injury that was long thought to have ended her career. Five title matches are lined up as of now for Saturday night, plus the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.