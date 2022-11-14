AEW Full Gear Ticket Sales Update

We are just days away from AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view, with Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against MJF set to headline. And yet, according to WrestleTix, there are still over 1,000 tickets left to be had. That said, over 10,000 tickets have been distributed thus far, and again, we are still days out from the event.

That's not all, though. WrestleTix added that assuming two other sections were added and ended up selling fast, then it turns out that over 11,000 tickets have been distributed instead.

In addition to Jon Moxley's title defense against MJF, there are seven other matches currently advertised for Full Gear. Those include Toni Storm facing off against Jamie Hayter for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship; Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara battling in a four-way match for the Ring of Honor World Championship; and Dr. Britt Baker taking on Saraya in what will be Saraya's first match in five years. Of course, the card is subject to change and more matches could materialize as things inch closer to Full Gear.

For those unable to make their way to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this weekend, there's little reason to worry as AEW will have plenty of other options for fans to check out Full Gear. Whether it's the B/R app, Bleacher Report's website, good old-fashioned pay-per-view, FITE TV for those outside the United States, or select theaters for those within the U.S., access will not be an issue.