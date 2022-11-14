Full Details On How To Watch AEW Full Gear

The final AEW pay-per-view of the year is only days away, with Full Gear all set to go this Saturday, November 19, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. But if for some reason one is unable to make it to Newark, there's no cause for alarm, as the promotion will have many other options that allow fans to view the show, and those options, as revealed in a press released issued earlier Monday morning, will be very familiar to AEW fans. Full Gear will be available on the B/R app, Bleacher Report's website, or on the Bleacher Report app on devices such as Apple TV and Roku. The event will also be available on traditional PPV, FITE TV for international audiences, and will be in select movie theaters in the US.

Full Gear currently consists of eight announced matches, including Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against MJF, Toni Storm defending the AEW Interim Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter, a four-way match between Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara for the Ring of Honor World Championship, and Dr. Britt Baker vs. Saraya in the latter's first match in five years. The release stated, however, that more matches could be announced leading up to the PPV.

One match that will surely be added is the finals to the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament final. Ethan Page and Bandido will collide on "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday to determine the first finalist, while Ricky Starks and Lance Archer will go one-on-one this week as well, with the winner going on to face Brian Cage to determine who will meet Bandido or Page in the finals.