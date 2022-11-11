MJF Flaunts His Physique 8 Days Out From AEW Full Gear

MJF will have arguably the biggest match of his career up to this point in eight days when he takes on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear. MJF received this opportunity at the title due to his winning of the Casino Ladder Match at All Out 2022 — a match he won with the help of a faction known as The Firm. Led by Stokely Hathaway, The Firm recently turned on MJF on an episode of "Dynamite," leading the "Salt of the Earth" to not appear in person until he and Moxley's match on November 19.

MJF and Moxley have been at each other's throats for a few weeks and have cut many promos on each other. Taking to Twitter, MJF posted a photo of himself with his shirt up, showing off his abs and stated: "8 days," signifying MJF is ready for battle against Moxley.

This is MJF's second-ever opportunity at the AEW World Championship; his first opportunity came over two years ago at the young age of 24 at All Out 2020. In the main event, MJF faced off against Moxley for the AEW World Championship — an extremely similar situation to the one occurring right now. MJF walked away with the loss and Moxley would hold the title for a few more months before losing to Kenny Omega. Although he has not won a championship in AEW in his first three-plus years with the company, MJF has won the Dynamite Diamond Ring on three separate occasions. Since winning the ring, MJF has used it as a weapon to help him win matches. MJF has also picked up major victories over the likes of former AEW World Champions CM Punk and Chris Jericho, as well as Orange Cassidy.