Backstage News On MJF Ahead Of AEW Full Gear

It didn't take long for Maxwell Jacob Friedman to become one of the few standout, homegrown talents from All Elite Wrestling. At only twenty-six years old, MJF is heading into another AEW pay-per-view competing in the main event match for the AEW World Championship, and during last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite," he emphasized in a backstage promo just how dead set he is on holding the belt for a long run after Full Gear. According to a new report from Fightful, the aforementioned promo was actually filmed on Tuesday and only took MJF one take to complete. "The Salt of the Earth" was reportedly not physically at "Dynamite" this week, though a reason for said absence hasn't been provided.

Coincidentally enough, the same day that MJF filmed his promo for "Dynamite" it was announced that Friedman would be appearing in the upcoming A24 film, "The Iron Claw," alongside stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White. The movie — MJF's feature film debut — will see the AEW star portray Kevin Vaughan, a 1980s wrestler who was once passed off as a cousin of the Von Erich wrestling family named Lance. This will come as no surprise to fans of the brash, loudmouth talent, as he has always went above and beyond to stay committed to his wrestling character — something he will surely apply to his Hollywood role.

Other memorable moments from last night's "Dynamite" included Bryan Danielson defeating Sammy Guevara in an intense, quick-paced 2-out-of-3-falls match and Saraya announcing her upcoming return to in-ring action for the first time since 2017. She will be facing Britt Baker at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 19.