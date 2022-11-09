MJF Compares Himself To The Rock And John Cena On AEW Dynamite

MJF loves to toot his own horn, and the AEW star did so again on the 11/9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," comparing himself to WWE legends such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock and John Cena.

Less than 10 days away from his potential coronation as AEW World Champion, MJF appeared as a guest on the "Pardon My Take" podcast to explain why his victory against Jon Moxley at Full Gear could usher in a new era in the business.

"This is the most important match of my entire career," MJF admitted. "What wrestling fans don't understand is this is also possibly the most important match in the history of our sport. This could be the potential crowning of the next face – of the next generation – of professional wrestling. You see, every once in a blue moon, we see people lead the charge of a generation, who bring professional wrestling to new heights. Guys like Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, The Rock, John Cena, all of these men were generational talents. And that's exactly who MJF is."

MJF continued, "So here's what's gonna happen – all I have to do to etch my name into history is to have a long, fruitful World Title reign, and the only person getting in my way is Jon Moxley. And I'm not gonna sit here and pretend Jon Moxley is an easy competitor. I don't like you, Jon, but I do respect you because you weren't born to be a World Champion. Matter of fact, you were born with two left feet and not one athletic bone in your body. However, I respect you because you had to work your ass off to become the man you're today."

MJF would continue to praise Moxley's willingness to shed "blood, sweat and tears" for the business, which once again seemed to hint at his character change. As reported earlier, there is growing momentum within AEW of "going all the way" with an MJF babyface turn, something AEW creative could pull the trigger on at Full Gear. Fans believe if MJF were to beat Moxley without outside interference or shenanigans, he'd establish himself as a full-blown babyface.