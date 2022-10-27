People In AEW Reportedly Pushing For MJF Face Turn

When MJF made his comeback at All Out last month, AEW's intention was to position him as the biggest heel in the promotion. However, with MJF being constantly showered with cheers from AEW's fanbase, it now appears Tony Khan & Co. are preparing to call an audible.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest "Wrestling Observer Live," there are people within AEW who "strongly believe" MJF should be a babyface going forward, to the point where some believe MJF has the potential to be "a generational babyface" in the pro wrestling business.

Alvarez added that AEW's creative team remains conflicted about "going all the way" with an MJF babyface turn, with the idea that The Firm betraying MJF on "AEW Dynamite" could be part of an elaborate swerve.

At this point, AEW is reportedly not adamant about keeping MJF a heel, as evidenced by MJF's refusal to disparage the crowds in recent weeks. Previously, MJF would regularly come out before live tapings and bury the host city to try and elicit a negative reaction during the shows. However, he has stopped doing that, and Alvarez noted that AEW has no plan to have MJF insult the crowds prior to the shows anymore.

Interestingly, MJF himself prefers to remain a heel, according to Dave Meltzer on Thursday's "Wrestling Observer Radio."

MJF first began teasing a babyface turn following his win over Wheeler Yuta earlier this month. In the aftermath of that bout, MJF prepared to shake hands with Yuta until The Firm's Lee Moriarty ambushed the Blackpool Combat Club member, drawing the ire of MJF. Since then, MJF has remained at odds with The Firm and has repeatedly called for Stokely Hathaway & Co. to not attack Jon Moxley, his opponent at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

If MJF does win the AEW World Title at Full Gear without any assistance or shenanigans, his babyface turn would be truly complete.