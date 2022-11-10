Wrestling World Reacts To Saraya Wrestling At AEW Full Gear

If the return at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" and the weeks of brawling with Dr. Britt Baker wasn't proof enough, last night Saraya made it official — she's been 100% cleared by doctors to wrestle. And as one would expect, many of Saraya's colleagues are very happy that she'll be stepping back into the ring again.

In the wake of Saraya's announcement, Twitter was overflowing with wrestlers offering their congratulations to the former WWE Divas Champion. Some expressed their support in emojis and gifs, such as AEW stars Keith Lee, Zach Clayton, and Kip Sabian, with Sabian, who was trained by Saraya's parents Ricky and Saraya Knight, keeping it simple and sweet with a heart emoji. Other support from within AEW came from Willow Nightingale, who Saraya managed in a trios match weeks ago on "Dynamite," and Saraya's long-time friend and AEW personality Renee Paquette.

"Not gonna lie, got a little emotional watching this," Nightingale tweeted. "Let's go Saraya!!!"

"What a moment!!!" Paquette tweeted. "I can't get over this. So beyond happy for my girl. Doing what she was born to do!"

Saraya also received support from people outside of AEW, including former WWE star Summer Rae, Impact producer and Canadian wrestling legend Lance Storm, and independent wrestler and occasional AEW wrestler KiLynn King.

"So excited Saraya!" Rae tweeted.

"Always were," Storm tweeted, responding to a tweet from Saraya that ended with "I'm a wrestler." "Active or inactive, doesn't change who you are. Welcome back."

"Saraya," King tweeted. "That's it, that's the tweet."

Saraya's fans won't have to wait long for her return to the ring. As announced on "Dynamite," she will take on Baker in one-on-one action at AEW Full Gear on November 19 in Newark, New Jersey. It will be Saraya's first match since December 2017.