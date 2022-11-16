Eric Bischoff Talks New Book Grateful, Tony Khan's Handling Of Brawl Out, CM Punk's Value & More - Exclusive

I listened to a previous interview you just did a couple weeks ago, and you talked about Guy Evans, and obviously you have a relationship with him. He wrote the "Nitro" book and everything like that. Talk about how he kind of sparked in a lot of ways you to get a second book, because initially, like five years ago or so, you were kind of, "I don't know about another book."

It's funny because the first book I did while I was with WWE, "Controversy Creates Cash" ... when I was approached about doing that book, I was like, "Well what? What am I going to talk about? I don't have a book. There's no book in me." And I felt that way because so much of my history in wrestling had already been discussed to death ...

The guy that helped me write the book, his author's name on the book was Jeremy Roberts, but he's a very, very good writer ... and he took my story and he made it a lot more interesting than I thought it could be, or than I realized it actually was, let's put it that way. But I thought, "Okay. That's everything." And when that book came out in whatever it was, 2006, 2007, at that point I thought I was done with the wrestling business. I really, really did. And that's I think a theme that people will probably read in the book "Grateful," is that there's been so many stages in my life, probably going back to, oh, 1993, when I came to the conclusion that, "Okay. My time in this industry is done. It is time to move on." And then for whatever reason I would end up back in it. But I thought by 2006, 2007 for sure, "Okay. Now I'm done. I'm off. I have my own independent production company and my partner and I are doing really well, and I can finally, with a smile on my face, look back at my wrestling career and say, okay. It ended the way I wanted it to end in WWE."

Cut to, I'm back in TNA or back in the wrestling business in TNA, which I definitely did not plan on ... And I want to be clear, because I talked in the book a lot about my frustrations with TNA and the way management in TNA did or didn't do the things that I felt needed to be done. But at the end of the day, it was their business, man. I was just there to provide a service. And as frustrating as it was for me ... I realized that I was grateful for that opportunity, and just because management didn't do the things that I felt they should be done was no reason for me to look back at that time and be angry or frustrated about it, or be anything but grateful, because I got to work with my son and I had a lot of great experiences, and I met some great people, and people that I still count as friends today. But time goes on, I leave TNA, now I'm back in WWE, this time in an executive position for, I refer to it as a cup of coffee, but it was essentially about four months.

And then when that was over, it's like, "Okay. Now I'm really done. There's no way I'm coming back into the wrestling business again."