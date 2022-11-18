Eric Bischoff Gives His Candid Thoughts On Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has spent his entire adult life in the public eye, leaving everything he has done, good or bad, open for judgment by others. Yet very few people actually know much about the man behind the public persona, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, Eric Bischoff revealed he didn't really know the real McMahon either. Bischoff admitted that "he's an enigma," and only a small handful of people know who McMahon truly is behind his charismatic exterior.

"My sense of him is that he's got a much bigger heart than people give him credit for. I think there's Vince McMahon the business person who's hard and cold as ice when need be. But I also think there's a very generous principled person there, not in every way, none of us are perfect," he said. "I'll put myself at the top of that list. But, at his core, I think Vince is a good human being, despite whatever mistakes or things that he has done in the past that other people would find disagreeable, or worse. I think he's a good person."

Outside of one recent public appearance, fans haven't seen anything of McMahon since he stepped away from running WWE, and it is unknown what he is doing to fill his days at this point. However, Bischoff hopes that the former WWE Chairman can appreciate his career and, "kind of immerse [him]self in that." "I think if he can, I don't know that it's possible, but at this stage of his life be grateful for it," Bischoff said. "Enjoy the things you haven't been able to enjoy for the last 40 some-odd years of his life, enjoy your grandkids, Vince. Enjoy your children, travel, and appreciate what you've accomplished because I don't think anybody in this industry will ever come close to accomplishing what Vince McMahon accomplished."

Bischoff's new autobiography, "Grateful" is out now, and can be purchased on Amazon.

