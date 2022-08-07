Vince McMahon stepped down from CEO and Chairman of the Board in WWE this past June and then, about a month later, retired from all positions within the company that he had been running for the past 40 years.

“None of us expected it,” former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio said, appearing at Leagues Cup Showcase 2022. “We still are in denial that he’s no longer there, but it is reality, and we have to accept it. So, you know, we move on. We keep the show up and running.”

Vince officially retired from all roles within WWE on July 22, 2022, following allegations of the former WWE Chairman paying various amounts of hush money from the company to women who were once employed by him for whom he participated in sexual activities. In Vince’s stepping down, some positions of power were shifted around, leading to some employees getting promoted and having more authority.

Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of Vince McMahon, have officially taken over as co-CEOs; this came about a month following Stephanie being named interim CEO and Chairwoman of the Board following the first article about Vince in the Wall Street Journal released in June. Triple H has officially taken charge of the creative department for WWE and is the company’s new Head of Talent Relations.

Triple H has prior experience in the field of a creative team, as he was over “NXT” during the “Black and Gold” days when NXT would put on stellar matches, must-see Takeover events, and memorable moments. “NXT” has since been rebranded as “NXT 2.0,” with a more character-driven and fresh feel to the show.

Rey Mysterio has worked with Vince for many of the past 20 years, debuting for the company in 2002, remaining in WWE until 2014, and then again from 2018 until now. Under Vince’s leadership, Mysterio has seen himself become a Grand Slam Champion, winning the United States Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship twice, the Tag Team Championships five times, and the World Championship three times.

Rey most recently wrestled alongside his son Dominik Mysterio on the August 1st edition of “Monday Night Raw,” where they lost a Unified Tag Team Championship match against The Usos after a hard-fought effort.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “Leagues Cuo Showcase 2022” and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]