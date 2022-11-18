The Rock Wanted To Do 'Poster Worthy Stare Off' At WWE WrestleMania

The Rock has been involved in some iconic staredowns at WrestleMania over the years, whether it be with Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, or Triple H. However, one that people might have forgotten took place was in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 when the "People's Champion" defeated Erick Rowan in just six seconds.

The match was kept extremely short and simple, with just one Rock Bottom being delivered to create the fastest WrestleMania match in history. However, before it took place the two men had a staredown as Rowan was made to seem like a threat, and during a Reddit AMA, the former Wyatt Family member revealed that was a decision made by The Rock.

"It was always a quick Rock Bottom but his idea [was] to show the size difference with a great poster worthy stare off," Rowan said. The brief victory is the last time that The Rock competed in an official match, as all of his WWE appearances since that point have been resigned to promo segments or short physical interactions, such as when he and Becky Lynch beat down Baron Corbin.

Both men could end up being back in the fold when WrestleMania rolls around again in 2023. The Rock is a name that has been heavily rumored to be competing on The Grandest Stage Of Them All to determine who is the true Head of the Table in a potential match against Roman Reigns. When asked about possibly facing Reigns, The Rock said, "I love the idea of a WrestleMania [match]."

Rowan, on the other hand, has been mentioned in regards to the rumored Wyatt 6 stable. Reports suggest that Bray Wyatt wants to bring back the released WWE star along with his brother, Bo Dallas.