Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Back Two Released WWE Stars

Since assuming control as WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H has brought back as many as 15 wrestlers who were previously released under the Vince McMahon regime. The list includes B-Fab, Ashante Adonis, Top Dolla, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Candice LeRae, Bray Wyatt, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Emma, and most recently Mia Yim.

It appears Wyatt is pushing Triple H to bring back two more former WWE stars – Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan (AKA Erick Redbeard). In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, the insider WrestleVotes account reported Wyatt has "a lot of say over his storylines" currently, and that WWE's higher-ups are "listening to all of his ideas."

"There's people that Bray likes, people he wants to work with," WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport. "Bo Dallas is one of them and so is Erick Rowan. If Erick wants to come back, I'm sure they'd allow that, if Bray also wanted it."

WrestleVotes added, "I know for a fact that they will listen to every single idea that man [Wyatt] has, and they will try to do it to perfection. That's the kind of respect that he has."

The bit about Wyatt enjoying significant influence over his creative direction shouldn't come as a surprise. The former Universal Champion has reportedly leapfrogged The Bloodline as WWE's top merch seller since his comeback, and his segments on "WWE SmackDown" have been consistently the most-watched on both YouTube and TV.

As for Dallas – Wyatt's real-life sibling – being brought to WWE, the possibility has been previously floated by The Wrestling Observer. At one point, there was a theory on social media that Dallas could be unveiled as Uncle Howdy, the mysterious masked figure who has confronted Wyatt over the past few weeks.