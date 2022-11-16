Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks WWE Star Is Getting Buried With Bad Booking

Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn't exactly think WWE is using Mustafa Ali to his fullest potential. Ali is a member of the "Raw" roster. While he's been getting more TV time under the new regime as opposed to when Vince McMahon was in charge of creative, some feel he hasn't been established as someone fans can get behind.

Count Prinze as one of those who aren't sold on WWE's booking of Ali. He took to his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast to blast the creative team after Ali was beaten down backstage by Bobby Lashley during the November 7 episode of "Raw."

"All they do is have him staring at other men's nuts, talking about other men's nuts, and getting the holy sh*t kicked out of him," Prinze said. "I even laughed at this, and not 'cause I enjoyed it, 'cause I was just like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe they're just burying this poor bastard. This is terrible.'"

Prinze then discussed whether or not Ali can recover from how he's been made to look over the past few weeks.

"R.I.P. to Mustafa Ali, man," Prinze said. "I hardly knew you, brother. I don't know how they can pick up the pieces on that one. That was pretty much letting everybody know that he can't hang and he's not meant to be there, and I guess it's the job express."

Prinze went on to say that he doesn't believe Lashley needed to destroy Ali on TV since he's already over with the WWE fans. He also believes that Ali could've been a regular mid-card player if WWE treated his character with more respect.

