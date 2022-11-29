Stu Hart's Sale Of Stampede Wrestling Led To Bret Hart's First Stint In WWE

Stu Hart was tired. His promotion, Stampede Wrestling, was in financial distress. His son, Bruce Hart, constantly defied orders and was resented by the locker room for his politicking. Ed Whalen, the voice of Stampede, quit on air on the night Bad News Allen delivered a piledriver to The Stomper's son on the Victoria Pavilion floor.

The Calgary Wrestling and Boxing Commission was constantly fining and suspending Stu's wrestlers (mainly Allen) for any infraction, such as fighting in the crowd or using weapons in the ring. To top it all off, Vince McMahon had his eyes set on expanding the World Wrestling Federation into western Canada.

After nearly four decades of running the promotion, 69-year-old Stu was ready for retirement with his wife, Helen. On August 24, 1984, Stu signed an agreement with McMahon's right-hand man, Jim Barnett, to sell Stampede to McMahon for $1 million, which was to be paid off over the next decade at $100,000 per year. Bret Hart later claimed that McMahon never paid Stu Hart. As part of the deal, McMahon received Stu's television time slots and hired the "Stampede Four" of Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, Dynamite Kid, and Davey Boy Smith.

In addition, Bruce was offered the role of booking agent to line up WWF shows in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Seattle. And though he accepted the position, he felt disrespected for not being consulted about the sale of the promotion and not being brought in as a wrestler during the prime of his career.