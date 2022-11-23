Hulk Hogan Went Nose To Nose With Mike Tyson Well Before Stone Cold Steve Austin

"That would be a fight," were the words of Arsenio Hall on March 21, 1991. That night on "The Arsenio Hall Show," Hulk Hogan appeared to discuss his upcoming WWF Championship match against Sgt. Slaughter at WrestleMania VII. Making a surprise appearance at the start of the show was Mike Tyson, who, three nights prior, defeated Donovan "Razor" Ruddock by technical knockout in the seventh round to become the number one contender to Evander Holyfield's WBC, WBA, and IWF World Heavyweight Championships.

Before bringing Hogan out, Hall played a clip of comments "The Hulkster" made about Tyson during his last appearance on the show on May 29, 1989, when promoting his movie "No Holds Barred."

Hall asked Hogan if he would ever fight a boxer. Hogan replied, "Well I tell you what, I'd get it on with a boxer like Tyson if they wanted to but if they wanted to make the fight fair, they better put a pair of handcuffs on me. You know Tyson's got them gloves, you know, and I got all these other things, all other parts of the body to use. I can take him down, put him in a hammer lock or a wrist lock or a leg lock. And I'll tell you what, once I get on top, if he gets close enough to hit me, I just reach out and grab him."