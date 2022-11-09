Hulk Hogan's No Holds Barred Featured A Cameo From A Young Buff Bagwell

In the summer of 1989, New Line Cinema released the Hulk Hogan-led film "No Holds Barred" into theaters. Debuting at number two for the weekend of its release (per Box Office Mojo), the film stayed in the top 10 throughout the month, taking in a total gross of $13.8 million over the four weeks. While Hogan was the most recognizable pro wrestler in the film, there were cameo appearances by a handful of grapplers.

In the film's opening scene, WWE ring announcer Howard Finkel introduces Hogan's character, Rip Thomas, for his championship match against Jake Bullet, better known to wrestling fans as Demolition Ax and The Masked Superstar. Joey Marella serves as the referee, while Jesse "The Body" Ventura and "Mean" Gene Okerlund are on commentary. Later in the film, the Tough Guy fighters, portrayed by Jos LeDuc (Big Headbanger), Pete Doherty (Klondike Kramer), Stan Hansen (Neanderthal), and Jeep Swenson (Lugwrench Perkins), are introduced before being annihilated by Tommy Lister's character, Zeus.

Also, there was a cameo appearance that went unnoticed for three decades. As confirmed in a tweet by ring announcer David Penzer, Buff Bagwell was one of the extras in the park scene where Rip has his first face-to-face confrontation with Zeus.