Madusa On Why Vince McMahon Wasn't In His Right Mind When Releasing Her

Madusa was released from WWE in 1995 while still the WWE Women's Champion — an occurrence that led to one of the most iconic wrestling moments in WCW history; Madusa threw the WWE women's title in the trash on live TV. Her release came after her only being in WWE for less than a year. WWE Hall of Famer Madusa revealed how she found out about her release and if she believed it at first.

"I knew it wasn't deliberate," Madusa said while on "The A2theK Wrestling Show." "[I was] getting ready to leave and FedEx came to my door and handed me a FedEx and thank God I opened it. I open it and it was a letter and I'm like, 'We will no longer be needing your services in the WWE.' I was like, 'What? What the hell? What? This is a rib, right? This is a joke.' Nope. Called the office, that's what it was. Just let me go. I was still their champion. [Vince] wasn't thinking right ... He wasn't in his right mind and when I say that, I knew it wasn't hurtful or deliberate."

Madusa discussed why she believed that McMahon was not thinking straight when he made the decision to release her. "He was going through the steroid scandal then which was huge, he was going through the IRS scandal and all the, you know, personal crap and afraid s*** that they needed to downsize because their doors almost closed right then." WWE obviously did not wind up closing their doors, however, Madusa would not wrestle for the company again until late 2018. On WWE's only all-women's pay-per-view ever, to this point, Evolution, Madusa took part in the battle royal on the show — with the winner receiving a shot at a women's title.