Earl Hebner Comments On Triple H Gaining WWE Power

Back in July, Vince McMahon announced his retirement as WWE's CEO and Chairman. Stephanie McMahon is now the Chairwoman, and co-CEO, a title she shares with Nick Khan. Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been promoted to WWE Chief Content Officer. Legendary referee Earl Hebner has shared his thoughts on Levesque being put in a position of power in WWE.

Hebner worked with "Triple H" for many years in high-profile matches. Appearing on "Reffin It Up," Hebner discussed whether or not he's surprised by Levesque's rise to power in WWE.

"Well, yeah and no because not long on the road after Chyna was out of the picture, Stephanie would come to the house shows," Hebner said. "We'd hide her in the audience and all this sh*t, and I knew it sooner or later it was gonna come to what it was. I figured it was, I didn't know for sure, but I knew sooner or later, they were hot to trot and it was gonna happen."

As far as who did know Levesque would rise through the ranks, Hebner named an infamous group.

"Yeah, I think Diesel, Razor [Ramon] and all them knew it," Hebner said. "Yeah, The Kliq knew it."

Hebner also reflected on the iconic clip of him cleaning house on D-Generation X, where he took out "Triple H," X-Pac, and Brian "Road Dogg" James. Hebner then did the D-Generation X crotch chop taunt to add insult to injury. He admitted that he felt he was put over during that spot.

